Uriah Hall Goes “Quiet” After Darren Till Responds To “Scared” Comment

The heated exchange between Darren Till and Uriah Hall continues with the ball in Hall’s court.

Since last November, Hall has attempted to call out Till. Weeks went by without an answer from the Liverpool native. But now, Till is firing back on social media.

Recently, Hall accused Till of avoiding a fight with him. The #9 ranked middleweight called Till a few harsh terms and claimed he can easily beat him.

The accusation of ducking a fight prompted Till to counter on social media.

@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker.

I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW. — D (@darrentill2) February 12, 2022

“@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker. I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW,” Darren responds.

Hall originally wanted Till for his next matchup but will face-off with the submission superstar André Muniz on April 16. So Hall will have to wait longer for his dream match with Till.

Andre Muniz and Uriah Hall, Photo Credit: Troy Taormina / Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

After two vicious defeats at welterweight, Till made the decision to bump up to middleweight. He saw success in his debut with a split-decision win against Kelvin Gastelum.

However, the success was short-lived as he lost against two of the division’s finest, Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

It is uncertain why Till has yet to be seen in the Octagon since last September, though his team has revealed that he suffered a knee injury before his fight with Brunson.

Till might return on the London card in March, but that decision still floats in the air.

Till agrees with the matchup against Hall, but the timing is off. But as soon as Till is where he wants to be mentally and physically, he is willing to accept Hall as his opponent.

Till’s response to Hall saying he’s afraid to fight him meets crickets.

@UriahHallMMA why you gone so quiet now that I’ve responded to you? — D (@darrentill2) February 14, 2022

“@UriahHallMMA why you gone so quiet now that I’ve responded to you?” says Till.

Both fighters are coming off a loss and want to fight each other. The results of April 16 will help determine their future matchups and if these two middleweights can settle their beef in the cage later this year.

What are your thoughts on a Uriah Hall and Darren Till fight?