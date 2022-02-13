Uriah Hall Rips ‘Ugly’ Darren Till For Being Too ‘Scared’ To Fight Him

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall is not happy with Darren Till and is accusing the English UFC star of ducking him for a fight.

Hall is in the middle of training camp as he works towards his scheduled UFC return at a UFC Fight Night event on April 16. He’s slated to face Andre Muniz, an up-and-coming middleweight who is looking for another signature win on his record.

But Hall wanted another solidified middleweight for his Octagon return. He targeted a fight with Till on the upcoming UFC London card, but Till allegedly turned down the fight for an undisclosed reason, according to Hall.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Hall had some choice words for Till after allegedly passing up a fight with him.

“I mean to be honest, it’s not something that I wanted,” Hall said of the Muniz matchup. “I wanted Darren Till but he’s being a punk a** b**ch, and I don’t know what happened. He’s just playing the UFC or whatnot, but he’s one that makes sense. I wanted him, but I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared. Either that or he’s injured or some s**t, he’s always making excuses. He talks smack but I know when he stands in front of me he’s going to be quiet. I just know I can beat him. He’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly. I just know I can kick his a**.”

Hall has won four of his last five fights but is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland last July. Before that, he had earned a TKO win after Chris Weidman snapped his leg just seconds into the fight at UFC 261.

Till has lost four of his last five against some of the best talents in the UFC, including most recently against Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker. His lone win since moving to middleweight came against Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244.

Hall and Till have gone at each other in recent months. Hall called out Till on social media before Till called him an “ugly motherf**ker” in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Hall’s description of Till’s physical attributes indicates that the feeling is mutual.

It’s unclear when Till is slated to return after allegedly suffering a knee injury in the lead-up to his last fight. But Hall seems to be a willing opponent, depending on what happens with his fight against Muniz.

