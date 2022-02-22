Faber Defends Ngannou Amid UFC Contract Negotiations: “Pay That Man”

Urijah Faber is coming to the defense of Francis Ngannou.

There have been public disagreements between Francis Ngannou and the UFC lately. Contract negotiations have been a problem for Ngannou, and he has been vocal about wanting more from the promotion.

One man who thinks Ngannou deserves more is Urijah Faber. He spoke a bit to The Schmo about what the UFC should do with Ngannou and his contract situation.

“I think the answer is money. Pay that man the money,” Faber said. “He’s the heavyweight champion of the world. I really think that when it really comes down to the really last minute, I feel that the UFC will pony up and hopefully they reach an agreement that works because we all want to see the best fighters in the world in the UFC. I know I do.”

Ngannou has just defended the UFC heavyweight title successfully at UFC 270. Leading up to the fight, there was plenty of talk about his contract status. After Ngannou won the heavyweight title, he wanted a fight against Jon Jones. Jones also wanted the fight, but they wanted to be paid more than what was offered.

This interim title being created just months after Ngannou won created a rift between him and the UFC. Over the next few months, Ngannou was vocal about wanting to be paid more. He also wanted to be able to box if he had the opportunity. After defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou now needs time off to heal from injury.

Faber has been with the UFC for many years and knows how the system works. He is hopeful that Ngannou and the promotion can come to an agreement and keep him on the roster.

Do you agree with Urijah Faber to think the UFC needs to give Ngannou what he wants?