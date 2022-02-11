Usman To Attend UFC 272 To Watch Sons Covington/Masvidal Fight

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will be cageside to watch his rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington fight at UFC 272.

Usman is coming off an electric 2021 inside the Octagon, in which he successfully defended his welterweight title three times. He earned TKO wins over Gilbert Burns and Masvidal, along with another unanimous decision win in a rematch against Covington.

Usman has become the UFC’s pound-for-pound best after a remarkable rise to the title. Now, he’s no longer the hunter and is now hunted when it comes to the welterweight title picture.

Covington and Masvidal, former American Top Team teammates and friends turned enemies, will square off in the main event of UFC 272. During a recent interview with CBS Sports on the Super Bowl 56 Media Row, Usman gave his thoughts on the UFC 272 headliner.

“It’s a good fight. It’s an intriguing fight,” Usman said. “Other than the Francis Ngannou fight (UFC 270), I haven’t really been to an event to sit and watch in a while. It’s one that I will be there to watch. It’s a great one. I’ll just be sitting there like a proud dad watching my sons fight and do what they do. So I’m excited to watch that one.”

Usman successfully underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his hand after suffering an injury during his rematch with Covington. Luckily, he won’t miss much time and is targeting a return in July for the UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

As for his next opponent, Usman is widely expected to face Leon Edwards next. The two of them battled earlier in their careers, with Usman earning a unanimous decision victory in 2015.

Both Masvidal and Covington are looking to get back in the title picture and earn a possible third fight down the line against Usman. But first, they’ll need to settle their beef inside the Octagon at UFC 272.

