Vanessa Demopoulos Names UFC Fighter Who Would Be A Good Stripper

UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos believes that Johnny Walker would make the best stripper out of current UFC fighters.

Demopoulos is a former dancer herself and quit stripping just before her recent and first win inside the organization at UFC 270. The American had previously been performing pole dancing for a 13-year stint.

Following that victory at UFC 270 where she submitted her opponent Silvana Gomez Juarez in the first round, she grabbed the attention of fans when the 33-year-old showcased her acrobatic ability. She performed the splits in the center of the Octagon before jumping into the arms of Joe Rogan in jubilation following her win.

She has now spoken on who she believes would make the best stripper out of the current roster of fighters within the UFC.

Demopoulos: Johnny Walker Has A “Stripper Vibe To Him”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Speaking to Fansided MMA’s podcast ‘Jab, Cross, Hook‘, Demopoulos claimed Johnny Walker would make the most out of a career in the industry.

“I feel like Johnny Walker has a little bit of a stripper vibe to him,” Demopoulos said. “He’s got the personality, he’s always dancing, he’s got the moves. Definitely Johnny Walker, he’s on the best stripper list.”

Johnny Walker is set to make his UFC return this weekend coming off his main event loss last time out against fellow countryman Thiago Santos back in October.

The Brazilian is taking on Jamahal Hill in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 48 card and will be looking to now gather some momentum inside the light heavyweight division. Walker has struggled for consistency as of late, but a win over rising prospect Hill would most definitely see the 29-year-old back on track.

Meanwhile, Demopoulos herself will be looking to gather some momentum now off the back of her win as she establishes her name in the organization. Her jaw-dropping victory last time out was enough to earn the strawweight a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus ensuring an extra $50,000 to her paycheck that night.

Who do you think would make the best stripper out of the current crop of UFC talent?