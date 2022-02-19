Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNews

Vanessa Demopoulos Names UFC Fighter Who Would Be A Good Stripper

By Dion Williams
Vanessa Demopoulos
Vanessa Demopoulos, Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez

UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos believes that Johnny Walker would make the best stripper out of current UFC fighters.

Demopoulos is a former dancer herself and quit stripping just before her recent and first win inside the organization at UFC 270. The American had previously been performing pole dancing for a 13-year stint.

Following that victory at UFC 270 where she submitted her opponent Silvana Gomez Juarez in the first round, she grabbed the attention of fans when the 33-year-old showcased her acrobatic ability. She performed the splits in the center of the Octagon before jumping into the arms of Joe Rogan in jubilation following her win.

She has now spoken on who she believes would make the best stripper out of the current roster of fighters within the UFC.

Demopoulos: Johnny Walker Has A “Stripper Vibe To Him”

Johnny Walker
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Speaking to Fansided MMA’s podcast ‘Jab, Cross, Hook‘, Demopoulos claimed Johnny Walker would make the most out of a career in the industry.

“I feel like Johnny Walker has a little bit of a stripper vibe to him,” Demopoulos said. “He’s got the personality, he’s always dancing, he’s got the moves. Definitely Johnny Walker, he’s on the best stripper list.”

Johnny Walker is set to make his UFC return this weekend coming off his main event loss last time out against fellow countryman Thiago Santos back in October.

The Brazilian is taking on Jamahal Hill in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 48 card and will be looking to now gather some momentum inside the light heavyweight division. Walker has struggled for consistency as of late, but a win over rising prospect Hill would most definitely see the 29-year-old back on track.

Meanwhile, Demopoulos herself will be looking to gather some momentum now off the back of her win as she establishes her name in the organization. Her jaw-dropping victory last time out was enough to earn the strawweight a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus ensuring an extra $50,000 to her paycheck that night.

Who do you think would make the best stripper out of the current crop of UFC talent?

Related Articles

Dion Williams
Dion Williams has been a member of the MMA News team since February 2022. Holding a degree in Specialist Sports Journalism, he has covered MMA on a freelance basis since 2021.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC