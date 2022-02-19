Archives: Leave It To Mike Perry To Lose Skateboard In A Sewer (2019)

Here’s a story about tonight’s BKFC 2 Knucklemania headliner Mike Perry doing Mike Perry things…accidentally.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 3, 2019, 11:49 AM]

Headline: Leave It To Mike Perry To Lose Skateboard In A Sewer

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

One minute Mike Perry was practicing an ollie, the next his skateboard fell down a sewer.

It’s easy to see why Perry is in search of new hobbies. Known for being quite a unique character, Perry isn’t one to sit still. “Platinum” suffered a gnarly broken nose following his split decision loss to Vicente Luque last month. Perry is expected to take it easy to let the nose heal.

Perry’s efforts to start a new hobby in skateboarding didn’t exactly get off to an ideal start. On his Instagram page, “Platinum” posted a video revealing the dreadful fate of his skateboard.

“Watch this sh*t lmao can’t even practice new hobbies.”

When Perry is eventually cleared to return, he’ll look to get back in the win column. Perry hasn’t been able to string together two straight wins since Sept. 2017. Since that time, “Platinum” has gone 2-4. He scored wins over Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira, but fell to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin, Donald Cerrone, and Luque.

While Perry has had a bit of a rough go inside the Octagon lately, it isn’t all doom and gloom. Some believe Perry should’ve been awarded the win against Luque. “Platinum” also has an exciting fighting style that is always fan-friendly and he’s not too shabby in the bonus department. It also helps to have a strong personality in the Endeavor era of the UFC.