Volkan Oezdemir To Jamahal Hill: I’m Still Doubting You

Volkan Oezdemir wants Jamahal Hill to know that there is at least one person still doubting him.

Heading into and following UFC Vegas 48, Jamahal Hill addressed the doubters he has had along his rise up the light heavyweight ranks. The 30-year-old has gone 4-1 during his UFC run thus far, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout. Nevertheless, he believes that he has been met with more doubt than praise, and he has been sure to tell everyone so, including in his Octagon interview at UFC Vegas 48.

After knocking out Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 48 main event, Hill again got on the microphone to address these doubters.

Hill’s light heavyweight peer Volkano Oezdemir seems to be among those who witnessed Hill’s victory and Octagon interview on Saturday, and he decided to inform the night’s big winner that he still has one notable doubter.

“I’m still doubting,” Oezdemir said in response to a social media post quoting Hill as saying “Stop doubting.”

Jamahal Hill Responds To Oezdemir’s Doubts

Volkan Oezdemir’s message to Hill may very well be his way of letting the rising contender know that he’d be interested in a potential fight against one another. The fight does make sense for Hill rankings-wise since Oezdemir is ranked #8 while Hill is ranked at #12.

After Hill’s victory over Walker (#10), Hill is expected to crack the top 10 this week. Even still, he would need to make a big jump if he is to surpass Oezdemir’s position. And even if he does, the pair will likely be close to one another in the rankings.

Shortly after Oezdemir’s tweet, Hill issues the following response:

I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! https://t.co/XgoWIkdIFj — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

“I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it’s a game and fuck around and find out!!!”

As Hill alluded to in his response, one reason why he may not have an interest in this fight is because of the contrasting trajectories the fighters are on. Hill has won two straight fights by knockout and three wins out of his last four while Oezdemir has lost two straight fights.

In fact, Hill has expressed that the only fight he is interested in next is against Jiří Procházka. However, Procházka is currently slated to challenge Glover Teixeira next for the light heavyweight championship.

In any event, Hill’s closing line of “fuck around and find out” could certainly be interpreted as “Sweet Dreams” being willing to make time to try putting Volkan Oezdemir to sleep.

Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Volkan Oezdemir and Jamahal Hill next?