Volkanovski: If I Was Going To Fight Cejudo, It Would’ve Been At UFC 273

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is hinting that a potential matchup against Henry Cejudo might’ve already come and gone.

Volkanovski is slated to face Chan Sung Jung, otherwise known as “The Korean Zombie” at UFC 273. Volkanovski was originally supposed to face Max Holloway in a trilogy next before Holloway suffered an injury shortly after the booking was announced.

One of the first names that put themselves in the conversation to step up and fight Volkanovski was Henry Cejudo. He has long hinted at a UFC comeback to challenge for the featherweight title and the chance to become a three-division world champion.

The two have gone back-and-forth in a series of interviews and social media posts, but a fight between them hasn’t materialized. UFC President Dana White has been non-committal regarding a potential superfight between Volkanovski and Cejudo.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski gave his thoughts on a clash with Cejudo.

“I don’t even mind the guy,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, we have a bit of fun and he’s always trying to troll me and get under my skin and make that fight happen.

“Again, I get people who are going to say I’m running and whatnot. The UFC never brought up his name, ever. And it was never mentioned to me, it was never even close to an option. How am I going to take it seriously if the UFC doesn’t take it seriously? And I don’t even know if Henry is really taking it serious. But man, I like the guy. He’s got great skills. You’ve you’ve done great things in other divisions. And you retired, so it just doesn’t make sense.

“If there was ever a time that I was going to do it, it probably would be now,” Volkanovski added. “But again, the UFC weren’t going to bring it up. They’re thinking that what’s the point? You don’t deserve it. And then what if you do somehow get it done — you’re just going to retire and [drop the belt again]? Even though I heard Henry say, ‘Oh, if I do that, I’ll stay,’ I don’t think they believe that. But you wouldn’t have had to worry about that anyway.”

White has been critical of how Cejudo and his management have handled their desire for a fight with Volkanovski. Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA following his bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Holloway has been cleared to resume training following his injury and could serve as the backup to UFC 273. While nothing is certain regarding the featherweight title picture, Holloway will more than likely get the Volkanovski/Korean Zombie winner next.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Volkanovski vs. Cejudo window for a fight has been closed, at least for now.

What is your prediction for a hypothetical fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo?