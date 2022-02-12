WATCH: UFC 271 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 271 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will collide in a middleweight title clash. UFC 271’s co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. More action will also be featured on the main card as Derek Brunson shares the Octagon with Jared Cannonier.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 271 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

