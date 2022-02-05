WATCH: UFC Vegas 47 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 47 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC Vegas 47’s co-main event will see a clash between Shavkat Rakhmanov and Carlston Harris. action will also be featured on the main card as Carlston Harris shares the Octagon with Shavkat Rakhmanov.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 47 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

