WATCH: UFC Vegas 48 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 48 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill will collide in a light heavyweight clash. UFC Vegas 48’s co-main event will see a catchweight clash between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. More action will also be featured on the main card as Parker Porter shares the Octagon with Alan Baudot.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 48 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

