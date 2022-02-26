WATCH: UFC Vegas 49 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 49 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green will collide in a catchweight clash. UFC Vegas 49’s co-main event will see a clash between Wellington Turman and Misha Cirkunov. More action will also be featured on the main card as Ji Yeon Kim shares the Octagon with Priscila Cachoeira.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 49 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 49 post-fight press conference.