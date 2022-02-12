Whittaker Names His Three All-Time Favorite Fighters

Robert Whittaker has dropped his top-three favorite fighters list.

At UFC 271, Robert Whittaker will look to carve his name in the history books by becoming a two-time UFC middleweight champion. But not only is Whittaker an elite fighter, but he is also a fan.

In an interview with RT Sport MMA, Robert Whittaker named a few fighters he puts above all others.

“Georges St-Pierre, Khabib, and probably Emelianenko. I was trying to think of fighters that were complete. I feel like that is what makes a true mixed martial artist. That’s what sets them higher than everybody else; set them as the champions that they were. Honestly, those three guys hit every one of the boxes,” Whittaker told RT Sport MMA.

Many conversations in MMA begin with these respected names. All three fighters have incredible professional records and are veterans of the sport. They definitely set a champion standard.

Whittaker ended a nine-fight win streak when he fought Israel Adesanya in 2019 but is undefeated since then. Avenging a loss to one of the greatest fighters in the league would be another gold star on Whittaker’s résumé and could put him in the GOAT category among his favorite fighters.

And according to his team, UFC fans should prepare to see a different monster in the Octagon on February 12.

Whittaker’s Top 3

Georges St. Pierre, Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

GSP is a stellar addition to the list. He is a part of the two-division champion circle at middleweight and welterweight.

He defended his welterweight title nine times and retired in 2013 as the welterweight champion. After leaving the UFC, St. Pierre proved he has not lost his touch by subbing Michael Bisping by rear-naked choke in 2017. The short-lived comeback headlined UFC 217.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC

It is difficult to discuss the lightweight division without hearing Khabib’s name.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated across several platforms in his MMA career. The Russian fighter was a grappling sensation in the Octagon and headlined numerous UFC events.

He defeated Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje before–all by submission–before retiring from the UFC. Since retiring from MMA, Khabib coaches and represents his own fighting promotion, Eagel FC.

Fedor Emelianenko, Photo Credit: Getty Images

The list ends with heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko.

“The Last Emperor” is a dominant force in the cage and moves smoothly at over 230 pounds. 31 out of his 40 wins are by knockout and submission. The heavyweight has seen only 6 losses in his 46 fights. Currently, Fedor is on a 2-fight win streak in Bellator and will soon have his final bout.

The list is impressive, indeed. These well-rounded fighters are considered GOAT status in the sport. Stand-up game, grapple game, submissions, knockouts—they have it all.

Who are your favorite fighters of all time?