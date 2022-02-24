Whittaker: I Thought I Had Won At Least Three Rounds Against Adesanya

UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker says he feels he won a minimum of three rounds in his recent UFC 271 loss to Israel Adesanya.

The former UFC middleweight champion lost the fight via unanimous decision after a competitive back-and-forth fight against the man who captured his belt back in 2019. Whittaker began the fight on the back foot but picked up the pace as the fight went on yet fell just short on the judges’ scorecards.

Many believe the Australian had done enough to win the fight having mixed in takedowns and octagon control in a tactical approach many expected from Whittaker. The 31-year-old was visually disheartened to hear the verdict from Bruce Buffer after a grueling five-rounds against Adesanya.

Whittaker: “I Thought I Had, At A Minimum, Won Three Rounds”

Robert Whittaker, Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to Submission Radio, Whittaker reflected on his disappointment of coming short in his battle against Adesanya.

“There’s that underlying current of disappointment that I didn’t get the nod,” Whittaker explained. “That I didn’t get the W that I believe I should have. But in saying that, on the back of it though, I have that satisfying feeling of that I went in there and took it to him. I believe I made a great account of myself and I really really took it to him to the point where I’m satisfied with my performance I guess.”

Whittaker was defeated in his first fight with Adesanya in the 2nd round and was motivated to at least showcase he is capable of defeating the champion at UFC 271. He did so in taking down ‘The Last Stylebender’ four times throughout the fight. He feels that those takedowns along with his striking edged him at least three rounds.

“I thought I had, at a minimum, won three rounds. That’s why I wasn’t fighting with a sense of a guy with his back against the wall. But yeah, it is what it is. I think every time we threw hands, I got the better exchange of the strikes, as well as the introduction of the takedowns. So I was confident,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker has recently opened up on his interest in facing Marvin Vettori in his next fight, meaning a return to the Octagon could soon be around the corner for the former champion.

Do you agree with Whittaker that he won at least three rounds? Or do you feel as though Adesanya rightfully retained his title?