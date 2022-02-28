Yaroslav Amosov, Bellator Champ, Intent On Defending Ukraine

Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov has opted to stay in his home country, Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

Amosov earned the Bellator welterweight title in defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 260. He’s set to face Michael “Venom” Page on the upcoming Bellator London card on May 13.

Amosov, a native of Kyiv, has been outspoken regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military actions against Ukraine. After months of tension along the Ukraine-Russia border, Russia opted to invade Ukraine and targeting major cities around the country.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Amosov updated his fans on the situation in Ukraine and his message to his fellow countrymen.

“Greetings, probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so,” Amosov said. “I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can.

“I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying – innocents, women and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed, because the truth is behind us.

“I would like to address those who subscribed to me from Russia. What is shown to you on TV, you may not watch – this is not true. If I were you, I wouldn’t even watch your news. We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Amosov isn’t the only notable combat sports star to join forces with the Ukrainian military. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko recently announced that they are willing to fight against the Russian attack.

Many MMA fighters have addressed the current situation in Ukraine, including non-Ukrainians. Amosov will look to fight and represent his home country later this year.

