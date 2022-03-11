UFC Vegas 50: Alex Caceres Reveals Plan For 20 Years In The UFC

This Saturday marks Alex Caceres’s 26th fight in his 11 years with the UFC, adding to his aspiration to become the longest-running active fighter in the promotion.

Though Caceres’s professional MMA career began in 2008, in 2010 he appeared on season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter. Since then, “Bruce Leeroy” has racked up 14 wins in the UFC. Caceres won his last match in brutal fashion by submitting his opponent Seung Woo Choi by rear-naked choke in the second round.

And on March 12, he has the chance to continue his five-fight win streak when he faces the #12 featherweight Sodiq Yusuff. Of course, he wants to win the fight, but Caceres’s main goal is to become the UFC’s longest-running active fighter.

“If I set up one lofty goal, it was just to be the fighter with the longest-running active career,” Caceres told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 50 media day. “I know I’m closing in on the top guy right now who has 11 years. I beat him out of the running. If I make it to 42 (years old), that’ll be 20 years (in the UFC). So let’s see who tops that.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

At just 33 years old, Caceres has already reached his 11-year mark with the UFC. He has a promising career that he hopes to maintain for the next nine years. Win or lose at UFC Vegas 50, Caceres hopes to continue his 20-year journey in the UFC.

What are your thoughts on Alex Caceres wanting to fight in the UFC for 20 years?