Alex Pereira Wants Big Step Up In Form Of Jared Cannonier: “Why Not?”

Alex Pereira hasn’t entered the Top 15 yet in the UFC middleweight rankings, but he has his eyes on top contender Jared Cannonier.

Pereira outlasted a tough Bruno Silva to kick off the main card of UFC Vegas 50. Despite having Silva badly hurt in the third round, Pereira wasn’t able to secure the finish and would settle for a unanimous decision victory.

Pereira is now 2-0 in the UFC after a decorated career in Glory Kickboxing. He also has a 5-1 record in MMA and seems focused on title contention in the UFC.

Pereira has discussed a potential third fight with Israel Adesanya in the UFC after beating him twice in kickboxing. However, Pereira thinks he’s ready for a fight with Cannonier next following Cannonier’s knockout over Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

During his UFC Vegas 50 post-fight press conference, Pereira explained his reasoning behind calling out Cannonier so early into his UFC career.

“I had talked about Jared Cannonier because he’s a guy that is next for a title shot,” Pereira said. “Some people have already talked about me and Adesanya, so why not Cannonier? I don’t think I’m talking too much calling out Cannonier.

“I had two great fights and I was able to showcase my skills. I didn’t even show everything that I go through my daily basis training with Glover Teixeira’s gym. I’m improving and evolving every day. Where I am in the division? I don’t know. I’ll let the promotors talk and they’ll know where to properly put me in.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Before his win over Silva, Pereira passed his first UFC test with flying colors against Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268. He earned a violent flying knee knockout that put the rest of the division on notice.

Cannonier is expected to face Adesanya for the next middleweight title shot later this year. If he were to lose, a fight against Pereira may happen down the line.

For now,





Alex Pereira is planning his next move in the UFC Octagon as he continues to pursue his long-standing rival Adesanya.

Who do you want Alex Pereira to fight next?