Alexander Volkov: It Is A Dark Time For UFC Heavyweights

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov isn’t sure what to make of the heavyweight title picture and the chances of another interim title bout.

Volkov is set to face Tom Aspinall in the UFC London main event this weekend. He’s looking to get back in the thick of things in the heavyweight division following a win over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267. He’s won three of his last four with his lone defeat coming to former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

The heavyweight division is at a bit of a standstill at the moment. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou will miss nine months after undergoing knee surgery and has been at an impasse with the promotion over contract negotiations.

This may open the door for Volkov and others to potentially compete in an interim title bout later this year.

During his UFC London pre-fight press conference, Volkov spoke about the state of the heavyweight division.

“I think an interim title would quite a logical decision now, because we frankly don’t know what will be,” Volkov said. “But the only question is, who will fight for this interim title? Gane lost, and Tuivasa only now entered, there’s a third… and right now it’s very dark times even for the UFC heavyweights.”

One matchup that has been speculated is a fight between former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for the interim belt. Rising contender Tai Tuivasa has also targeted a fight with Miocic, although it’s unclear if it’ll come to fruition.

The UFC opted to go with an interim heavyweight title bout between Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265, just months after Ngannou earned the title. Yet, Ngannou isn’t worried about the prospect of another interim title fight happening during his absence.

Volkov has the opportunity to enter his name in the mix with an impressive performance this weekend against Aspinall. He’s looking to get back in the win column and potentially earn a top contender for his next fight.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkov about the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division?