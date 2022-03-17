Aljamain Sterling Tells Yan To Accept Loss Like A Man, Petr Yan Fires Back

UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and former champ Petr Yan are back at it again on social media ahead of their rematch.

Sterling and Yan will finally meet in their highly-anticipated bantamweight title rematch at UFC 273. This comes nearly a year to the day of their first matchup when Sterling earned the belt via disqualification after Yan landed an illegal knee late in the fight.

In a recent tweet, Sterling roasted Yan for how he’s handled the loss in their first fight last year.

In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings.

In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/slWxoAKDND pic.twitter.com/8pY0YJ3YAZ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

“In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man,” Sterling said. “The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost!”

If recent history was any indicator, it didn’t take Yan long to respond to Sterling’s banter. He responded by attacking how Sterling handled his controversial win over him at UFC 259.

At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process https://t.co/WZutf5a7qr pic.twitter.com/RUj5K8sX4e — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 16, 2022

“At least I didn’t (lose) my dignity like you,” Yan replied. “I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process.”

While Yan fired back in a big way, it was Sterling that would get the final word for now, making a play on words on Yan’s first name.

The only tears I’ll be shedding are for your funeral, after I body bag you April 9th for the world to see.



You “Betr” show up! https://t.co/YPH7OLrSWD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

“The only tears I’ll be shedding are for your funeral, after I body bag you April 9th for the world to see,” Sterling responded. “You “Betr” show up!”

The rematch between Sterling and Yan was supposed to take place on multiple occasions in 2021, but the fight was moved due to various circumstances. Sterling has been battling injuries over the last few months and appears fully recovered and ready for his rematch with Yan.

After Sterling pulled out of their originally scheduled bout at UFC 267, Yan would fight and defeat Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. Before his controversial loss to Sterling, Yan earned the then-vacant title over José Aldo at UFC 251.

We are just weeks away from the Sterling/Yan rematch and fans can expect plenty of banter back-and-forth between these two top 135-pounders.

What is your prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2?