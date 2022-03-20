Fighters React To Arnold Allen’s KO Of Dan Hooker At UFC London

Surging featherweight prospect Arnold Allen showed why he’s a future title contender with a spectacular first-round victory over Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London.

Fighting in front of a rapturous hometown crowd at the O2 Arena, Allen swarmed Hooker early with a flurry of strikes. Hooker countered and dazed the Englishman before Allen unloaded on the New Zealander once again until the ref stepped in to award a TKO victory.

It was Allen’s ninth straight victory in the UFC, where he remains undefeated. The #7 ranked featherweight is now 18-1 in his professional MMA career. For Hooker, the loss was his second in a row, having previously lost to Islam Makhachev as a lightweight.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

Allen stunned Hooker then went OFF 😤 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/d3W64rNx30 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Arnold Allen is now on a nine-fight win streak.

9 straight for @ArnoldBFA, but none as big as this one 💪 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/3jX0DKqEn1 — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the co-main event of UFC London.

Crazy finishes tonight. This card is better than PPV event 👊🏼#UFCLondon — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2022

That was a bruising man. Mad performance from Allen and tough break to see Hooker go down like that. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

What can I tell you. The guys legit #UFCLondon — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 19, 2022

I want to know what is in the air in London right now. This card has been 🔥 #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

Brilliant job by Arnold Allen to not force the finish there. Gathered himself before putting Dan Hooker away. Big things ahead for Almighty. Must be something to be in that building tonight… #UFCLondon — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 19, 2022

Omg ! So happy for the kid @Arnoldbfa !!! #UFCLondon what a performance — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Man Arnold needs more respect on his name!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

