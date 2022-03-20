Saturday, March 19, 2022
Fighters React To Arnold Allen’s KO Of Dan Hooker At UFC London

By Andrew Starc
Surging featherweight prospect Arnold Allen showed why he’s a future title contender with a spectacular first-round victory over Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London.

Fighting in front of a rapturous hometown crowd at the O2 Arena, Allen swarmed Hooker early with a flurry of strikes. Hooker countered and dazed the Englishman before Allen unloaded on the New Zealander once again until the ref stepped in to award a TKO victory.

It was Allen’s ninth straight victory in the UFC, where he remains undefeated. The #7 ranked featherweight is now 18-1 in his professional MMA career. For Hooker, the loss was his second in a row, having previously lost to Islam Makhachev as a lightweight.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

Arnold Allen is now on a nine-fight win streak.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the co-main event of UFC London.

