Fighters React To Arnold Allen’s KO Of Dan Hooker At UFC London

Surging featherweight prospect Arnold Allen showed why he’s a future title contender with a spectacular first-round victory over Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London.
Fighting in front of a rapturous hometown crowd at the O2 Arena, Allen swarmed Hooker early with a flurry of strikes. Hooker countered and dazed the Englishman before Allen unloaded on the New Zealander once again until the ref stepped in to award a TKO victory.
It was Allen’s ninth straight victory in the UFC, where he remains undefeated. The #7 ranked featherweight is now 18-1 in his professional MMA career. For Hooker, the loss was his second in a row, having previously lost to Islam Makhachev as a lightweight.
