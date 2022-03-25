Askren Thinks Masvidal Is Being Hypocritical, “Gamebred” Responds

Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal is a hypocrite for criticizing Colby Covington about bringing family into trash talk.

Earlier this week, Masvidal allegedly ambushed Covington as he was exiting a restaurant in Miami. Before and after this report, Masvidal let it be known that his biggest issue with Covington was that he spoke about his children during the lead-up to their UFC 272 main event. Covington repeatedly called Masvidal a deadbeat father in addition to making inflammable remarks about Masvidal’s previous marriage.

Due to these comments, Masvidal said that he would try to break Covington’s face if he ever crossed paths with his former roommate on the streets of Miami. If recent allegations prove to be true, that is precisely what “Gamebred” set out to do Monday night.

Many people have been critical of Masvidal, with the recurring argument being that he had all the time and opportunity needed to legally beat up Covington within the confines of the UFC Octagon. Daniel Cormier is one such notable figure to present this argument, and now you can add Ben Askren to that list as well.

Askren, who has a well-documented history with Masvidal dating back to their UFC 239 bout and the trash-talking build-up that preceded it, took to Twitter to blast Masvidal for his alleged actions.

“Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house.”

“The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues.”

Askren Thinks Masvidal Is A Hypocrite

Askren would close out his condemnation of Masvidal by pointing out what he considers to be some hypocrisy on the Miamian’s part. Askren says that Masvidal talked about his family also, so he is in no place to get worked up to the point of assault because of Covington doing the same thing.

“Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes.”

Masvidal would then share a video in an attempt to clarify the remarks Askren was referring to and also retweeted a fan who came to his defense. Masvidal would also tag Askren in the retweet.

“Not his bloodline. I said I want to take him out of the reproduction system so he can’t reproduce no more. We don’t need no more Ben Askrens in this world. Not his bloodline. Whatever he’s done already, I don’t mention nobody’s kids, man, and I wouldn’t dare,” Masvidal said in the video.

“Jorge didn’t mean he would end his kids. Jorge misused the word bloodline. He meant to beat Askren so bad that he couldn’t reproduce anymore. Man this feels like the media manipulating someone words to further their own point,” the fan wrote in the retweeted tweet.

Askren would respond by expressing his confusion at Masvidal tagging him in this re-tweet.

“Is this an apology or what is this Im very confused. Don’t need an apology, you said what you said. Im tough enough to be ok with it, I have thick skin,” Askren wrote.

Masvidal was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree felony aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Askren and Masvidal have continued to trade shots over social media since their UFC 239 bout where Masvidal turned in one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history.

What do you think? Is Jorge Masvidal being hypocritical here?