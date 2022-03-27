Fighters React To Barberena’s Split Decision Win Over Brown At UFC Columbus

Bryan Barberena spoiled the show at UFC Columbus this evening by defeating hometown favorite Matt Brown in a contender for fight of the year.

The welterweight bout was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair that saw Barberena emerge the victor via split decision. Barberena and 42-fight veteran Brown battered each other for much of the fight, landing stinging punches and elbows that would have seen most men hit the canvas.

The victory is Barberena’s second in a row, having previously defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision in December last year. For the 41-year-old Brown, it was the 28th fight of his UFC career, which began all the way back in 2008.

You can catch all the highlights of the fight below.

This was Barberena’s second UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Bryan Barberena’s victory over Matt Brown at UFC Columbus.

Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite 🙏 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Absolute animals!! That was incredible #UFCColombus — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022

Hats off for @IamTheImmortal for delivering such a great performance at 41.#UFCColumbus #Legend — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022

OMG @ufc these dudes went all out 👊🏽👊🏽 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) March 27, 2022

Fights like that are why I LOVE this sport. — michael (@bisping) March 27, 2022

Absolute classic! — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) March 27, 2022

Wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 27, 2022

Aight this fight competes with ufc London — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

I’m late, watching the card now…The Matt Brown/Bryan Barbarena fight was everything you want in an mma fight. Amazing display by both men. That said, thought Matt Brown won the fight. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 27, 2022

Man, how can anyone boo this guy for fighting his ass off like that?! 🤦🏼‍♂️ #UFCColombus — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) March 27, 2022

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Columbus. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.