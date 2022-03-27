Fighters React To Barberena’s Split Decision Win Over Brown At UFC Columbus

Bryan Barberena spoiled the show at UFC Columbus this evening by defeating hometown favorite Matt Brown in a contender for fight of the year.
The welterweight bout was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair that saw Barberena emerge the victor via split decision. Barberena and 42-fight veteran Brown battered each other for much of the fight, landing stinging punches and elbows that would have seen most men hit the canvas.
The victory is Barberena’s second in a row, having previously defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision in December last year. For the 41-year-old Brown, it was the 28th fight of his UFC career, which began all the way back in 2008.
You can catch all the highlights of the fight below.
This was Barberena’s second UFC win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Bryan Barberena’s victory over Matt Brown at UFC Columbus.
UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights
