Barberena: Brown Fight Is The People’s Main Event Of UFC Columbus

UFC welterweights Bryan Barberena and Matt Brown may not be the headliner of UFC Columbus, but they’re ready to put on a classic bout.

Barberena and Brown are both coming off of big wins and are looking to continue their rise in the welterweight division. Barberena most recently defeated Darian Weeks last December after dropping three of his previous four fights.

Barberena and Brown are both known to have entertaining fights inside the Octagon, and could potentially showcase a Fight of the Night contender at UFC Columbus. Both fighters have proven to be game opponents for any fighter in the UFC at any time. (h/t MMA Junkie).

During his UFC Columbus pre-fight press conference, Barberena explained why his fight with Brown may be the fight that fans should look most forward to this weekend.

“Being here in his backyard, and anytime I fight in somebody’s backyard, it’s even better,” Barberena said. “It gives me that much more excitement. Not so much motivation, but it just makes me that much more excited to get in there and perform and put on a show for everyone right in front of his fans.

“I know I’ll get maybe booed a little bit, maybe not. But people know how I fight, they know I’m going to bring it to him and they’re excited for the matchup. I truly believe this is the people’s main event and we’re going to put on a show for these fans.”

Barberena made his UFC debut back in Dec. 2014, when he finished Joe Ellenberger with vicious ground-and-pound late in the fight. He’s also picked up wins over the likes of Sage Northcutt, Warlley Alves, and Jake Ellenberger during his UFC tenure.

The 41-year-old Brown has won three of his last five fights and has shown no sign of slowing down despite being past his physical prime.

UFC Columbus will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus, but Barberena and Brown will look to steal the show this weekend.

What is your prediction for Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown at UFC Columbus?