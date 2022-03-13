Bellator 276 Results & Highlights: Borics & Davis Victorious

Bellator 276 took place live tonight from The Family Arena in St. Louis Missouri, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s Bellator 276 main event, Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) looked to break the tie for the #2-ranked featherweight in the promotion. The winner of this fight is almost surely next in line to face the winner of the upcoming McKee/Pitbull rematch slated for April 15.

The co-main event featured top-5 light heavyweights Phil Davis (#2) and Julius Anglickas (#4) doing battle. Davis is a former champion who has won four of his last five bouts. In his most recent outing, Davis defeated Yoel Romero via split decision at Bellator 266. As for Julius Anglickas, he most recently headlined Bellator 268 against champion Vadim Nemkov, with Nemkov picking up the fourth-round submission victory.

You can check out the highlights for both bouts below followed by the quick results!

Phil Davis def. Julius Anglickas

.@PhilMrWonderful comes away with the win tonight on @SHOsports.



What's next for the former Light Heavyweight World Champion? #Bellator276 pic.twitter.com/HNdFUFrIRB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) March 13, 2022

Adam Borics def. Mads Burnell

Bellator 276 Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Adam Borics def. Mads Burnell via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 50-45)

Phil Davis def. Julius Anglickas via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Johnny Eblen def. John Salter via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Jay Jay Wilson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Alex Polizzi def. Jose Augusto via submission (rear-naked choke): R3, 0:49

Romero Cotton def. Freddy Sandoval via TKO (ground-and-pound): R1, 1:39

Diana Avsaragova def. Kyra Batara via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Cody Law def. James Adcock via knockout (punches): R1, 1:17

Roman Faraldo def. Kelvin Rayford via TKO (punches): R1, 0:44

Jordan Howard def. Trevor Ward via TKO (ground-and-pound): R2, 3:24