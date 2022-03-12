Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Takes Place Live Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 276 takes place live tonight from The Family Arena in St. Louis Missouri, and MMA News is the place to be for all the results and highlights!
In tonight’s Bellator 276 main event, we’ll see Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) look to break the tie for the #2-ranked featherweight in the promotion. The winner of this fight is almost surely next in line to face the winner of the upcoming McKee/Pitbull rematch slated for April 15.
The co-main event features top-5 light heavyweights Phil Davis (#2) and Julius Anglickas (#4) doing battle. Davis is a former champion who has won four of his last five bouts. In his most recent outing, Davis defeated Yoel Romero via split decision at Bellator 266. As for Julius Anglickas, he most recently headlined Bellator 268 against champion Vadim Nemkov, with Nemkov picking up the fourth-round submission victory.
The action tonight kicks off at 6 PM ET on YouTube, with the main card starting at 9 PM. You can peep the full card below. And be sure to check back right here for all the results and highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event!
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
Julius Anglickas vs. Phil Davis
Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Jay Jay Wilson
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)
Jose Augusto vs. Alex Polizzi
Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
James Adcock vs. Cody Law
Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward