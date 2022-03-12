Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell Takes Place Live Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 276 takes place live tonight from The Family Arena in St. Louis Missouri, and MMA News is the place to be for all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s Bellator 276 main event, we’ll see Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) look to break the tie for the #2-ranked featherweight in the promotion. The winner of this fight is almost surely next in line to face the winner of the upcoming McKee/Pitbull rematch slated for April 15.

The co-main event features top-5 light heavyweights Phil Davis (#2) and Julius Anglickas (#4) doing battle. Davis is a former champion who has won four of his last five bouts. In his most recent outing, Davis defeated Yoel Romero via split decision at Bellator 266. As for Julius Anglickas, he most recently headlined Bellator 268 against champion Vadim Nemkov, with Nemkov picking up the fourth-round submission victory.

The action tonight kicks off at 6 PM ET on YouTube, with the main card starting at 9 PM. You can peep the full card below. And be sure to check back right here for all the results and highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Julius Anglickas vs. Phil Davis

Johnny Eblen vs. John Salter

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Jay Jay Wilson

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Jose Augusto vs. Alex Polizzi

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

James Adcock vs. Cody Law

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward