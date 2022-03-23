Ben Askren Agrees With Jorge Masvidal On Lia Thomas Controversy

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren may still have a grudge towards his former rival Jorge Masvidal, but they agreed on a recent controversy.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has been at the center of an ongoing debate about whether or not transgender women should compete in female sports. Thomas recently became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship by winning the 500-yard-freestyle race.

Masvidal and Askren had a heated buildup before their main card fight at UFC 239. Masvidal went on to bash Askren with a flying knee knockout that is widely considered one of the most memorable moments in recent UFC history.

After Masvidal recently spoke out against transwomen competing in women’s sports, Askren appears to agree with that sentiment.

“If you think Biological males should compete in female division then you don’t understand sports!” Askren said in a recent tweet.

Thomas is planning on swimming in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics trials. While Thomas’ success is undeniable and unprecedented, many have debated whether or not it’s ethical and good for sports in general.

Askren left MMA following losses to Masvidal and Demian Maia in 2019. He also lost to Jake Paul in a boxing match in April of last year.

Masvidal is looking to get back on track after three straight losses in the Octagon. While Asken and he may never be cordial, it appears that they’re on the same page when it comes to the debate surrounding Thomas and trans athletes.

