Bisping, Rogan Warn Conor McGregor About Fighting Kamaru Usman

UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan aren’t sure Conor McGregor should aim for a fight with Kamaru Usman.

McGregor is planning a UFC return later this year and has teased the idea of a welterweight title matchup against Usman. McGregor is coming off of back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

McGregor has fought three times during his career, once against Donald Cerrone and twice against Nate Diaz. He’s fought for the majority of his cage time at featherweight and lightweight.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained why McGregor should have second thoughts about challenging the welterweight champion.

“Now he’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman. Be careful what you ask for,” Rogan said. “Be careful what you ask for. Usman is a big man and he’s top of the food chain right now. That’s the best pound-for-pound fighter alive, Kamaru Usman, and he’s a natural 170. You’ve got to remember, Conor McGregor won the title at 145 and then he went up to 155 and knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the champ-champ… Then he fought at 170 but he fought Cowboy Cerrone who is a natural 155 pounder. No knock on Cowboy, Cowboy’s beat a lot of good 170 pounders, he’s an elite fighter, but Usman’s a different thing. That’s a different peak. There’s no oxygen at the top of that mountain. That’s as good as it gets ever at 170.

“I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived. I’m not saying that he would beat Georges St-Pierre, I’m not saying he would beat all of them, but he might beat all of them. He might be the best that’s ever been at 170. He’s as good as they get. He’s got ferocious knockout power, he’s elite at wrestling, nobody puts him on his back… And he’s still getting better. He’s still getting better.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Michael Bisping Thinks Kamaru Usman Could Seriously Hurt Conor McGregor

McGregor has claimed that Usman presents little danger to him in the Octagon, despite being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. Usman earned three wins in 2021 over Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington.

Rogan wasn’t the only one to have serious concerns for McGregor if he decides to fight Usman next.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why he has serious reservations about McGregor fighting Usman. (h/t BJPenn.com)

“He’s a nightmare,” Bisping said of Usman. “For welterweight, he’s absolutely gigantic first of all. He is incredibly strong. The wrestling is off the chain. Man can wrestle like crazy, you know. He would be able to take Conor down with no problem whatsoever. It wouldn’t be a competition. He would pick him up, boom, slam him down on the canvas with absolute authority. Cardio-wise, Kamaru has an advantage there.

“So, Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman might happen. If it does happen, fair play to them both, I hope they both make a ton of money, but last time out Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw. It’s as simple as that. Kamaru Usman will break Conor McGregor’s jaw.”

Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards for his next welterweight title defense, which has been all but confirmed by UFC president Dana White. The fight could happen as early as July after Usman fully recovers from his hand surgery.

If McGregor is intent on his pursuit of becoming a three-division UFC champion, he may have to wait until the end of the year to face Usman. Then again, McGregor could also face off against former rivals like Diaz and Poirier in the meantime.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Kamaru Usman?