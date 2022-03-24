Paige VanZant Set To Make BKFC Return July 9 In London

Paige VanZant has a date set for her BKFC return.

Coming off back-to-back losses, VanZant will make her return to the BKFC on July 9 in the main event as announced by company president Dave Feldman on Thursday. The event will take place in Alexandra Palace in London. Her opponent has not yet been announced.

VanZant most recently fell to fellow former UFC flyweight Rachel Ostovich in what was her second loss in the promotion. This would serve as a rematch to the win VanZant gained over Ostovich back in early 2019.

But VanZant did not hide away in a corner after experiencing the losses. In fact, she stays busy in the realm of combat sports. Earlier this month, she signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling as her latest venture.

Paige VanZant, Photo Credit: AEW

Feldman recently opened up about VanZant’s impending return to bareknuckle boxing. (h/t Essentially Sports)

”The thing about Paige VanZant is she could not win either of her fights. She came to fight and fought her ass off both times. She did really really well, never took a backward step and you know it’s a different sport. Like I keep saying it and she is learning it, so for her to wanna fight again in bare-knuckle. After taking two losses, you gotta take your hat off to her. You really do, I do, and looking forward to seeing her comeback,” Feldman told MMA Junkie.

Hopefully for VanZant, she can join the other former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Chad Mendes, who both picked up BKFC wins earlier this year.

How do you think Paige VanZant will perform in her third BKFC fight?