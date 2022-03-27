Fighters React To Blaydes’ TKO Of Daukaus At UFC Columbus

Curtis Blaydes made a strong case for a heavyweight title shot with a stunning TKO victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus tonight.
After a fairly even round one, #4 ranked heavyweight Blaydes caught Daukaus early in round two with a vicious right, before finishing the job with some heavy ground and pound.
The victory was Blaydes’ second in a row, having previously defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision in September last year. Daukaus is now on a two-fight skid, having lost to Derrick Lewis via first-round KO in December.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the main event of UFC Columbus.
UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights
