Sunday, March 27, 2022
Fighters React To Blaydes’ TKO Of Daukaus At UFC Columbus

By Andrew Starc
Blaydes Daukaus
PHOTO: BLOODY ELBOW

Curtis Blaydes made a strong case for a heavyweight title shot with a stunning TKO victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus tonight.

After a fairly even round one, #4 ranked heavyweight Blaydes caught Daukaus early in round two with a vicious right, before finishing the job with some heavy ground and pound.

The victory was Blaydes’ second in a row, having previously defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision in September last year. Daukaus is now on a two-fight skid, having lost to Derrick Lewis via first-round KO in December.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

This was Blaydes’ second UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the main event of UFC Columbus.

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights

