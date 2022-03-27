Fighters React To Blaydes’ TKO Of Daukaus At UFC Columbus

Curtis Blaydes made a strong case for a heavyweight title shot with a stunning TKO victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus tonight.

After a fairly even round one, #4 ranked heavyweight Blaydes caught Daukaus early in round two with a vicious right, before finishing the job with some heavy ground and pound.

The victory was Blaydes’ second in a row, having previously defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision in September last year. Daukaus is now on a two-fight skid, having lost to Derrick Lewis via first-round KO in December.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

"I wanna be just like you Stipe. That means I may have to beat you, but I definitely respect the hell out of you."@RazorBlaydes265 called out Stipe Miocic who was cageside at #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/X7bhohRm6U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 27, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the main event of UFC Columbus.

Ngannou is a wrestling now baby! 😉 https://t.co/qZnndFpVsJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022

Daaaaamn them windy city Right hands shutting the game down!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

50gs for Curty B 🔥 @RazorBlaydes265 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Wow I said to many people sleep on Curtis standup he got great striking when he throws — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Goddamn, that @RazorBlaydes265 ko was a thing of beauty!! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 27, 2022

Caption for the slow motion replay of that KO by Curtis Blaydes:

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line! #ThugjitsuThoughts🤔 — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 27, 2022

UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights

