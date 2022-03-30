Blaydes Suggests Ngannou Should Heal Up & Head To Boxing

Curtis Blaydes believes Francis Ngannou should leave the UFC and go to boxing.

Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion, recently underwent knee surgery and will likely be out for the remainder of the year. When he does return, he will have one fight left on his deal, and should he become a free agent, Blaydes believes the champ should go pursue boxing which is something he has talked about for years.

“If I’m him, I’m just gonna box,” Blaydes said on The MMA Hour. “Like, it makes a lot of money and he would make a lot of money against (Anthony) Joshua or Tyson (Fury) or Deontay (Wilder). He would be rich. So, if I’m him, I’d let my knee heal up and get ready to box.”

There’s no question Francis Ngannou would be able to make a ton of money in boxing. And given he is a big name in UFC, he would get big fights right away. Case in point, Tyson Fury has expressed interest in a bout against Ngannou.

Although Curtis Blaydes believes Ngannou should go into boxing, he doesn’t think the UFC champ would fare well. Instead, it is an opportunity for Ngannou to do what he wants and make a ton of money doing it.

“Honestly, based off the top boxers in the heavyweight division I’ve watched… I think he does well. I think he has the reach. We know he has the explosion and the athleticism. With those gloves, those bigger gloves, he may not have the same impact, but I think he can beat any of those guys,” Blaydes said.

Whether or not Ngannou will actually go to boxing is uncertain. He first needs to heal up his knee and conclude his contract with the UFC until he can enter the squared circle.

