Blaydes: “I’ve Had A Stutter/Speech Impediment My Entire Life”

Curtis Blaydes responds to misinformed internet trolls ridiculing his speech impediment.

Last Saturday, Blaydes ended the main event in his original fashion—a devastating TKO. At 17 seconds of round 2, he laid out Chris Daukaus with a powerful right hand, then rained down punches until the referee intervened.

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus, Photo Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It was an incredible second victory since his brutal loss to Derrick Lewis in early 2021.

And now, as he expressed in his post-fight interview, “Razor” Blaydes is hungry for more. He’d like to fight in the summer and wants either Stipe Miocic or Ciryl Gane as his next opponents.

It is likely during the post-fight interview that people were again reminded of Blaydes’s speech impediment. Naturally, mean-spirited trolls took to the internet to comment on what Blaydes’s speech sounds like.

Two days after his major win, Blaydes posted this on Twitter:

It’s well known by ppl I regularly engage with or know me from school or outside of mma that I’ve had a stutter/ speech impediment my entire life it’s got nothing to do with mma. Too many idiots running around saying “bLaYdEs SoUnDs LiKe HeS gOt CtE” 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) March 28, 2022

According to the Mayo Clinic, CTE or Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is “the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas.”

Blaydes has opened up about his stutter on a few occasions and has always claimed it started in his childhood. However, some people credit the 2 KO/TKO losses to Francis Ngannou and the aforementioned knockout he received from Lewis as the cause of his speech impairment.

Regardless, there are plenty of fans in the Twitter comments praising him for his win at UFC On ESPN 33. And after his marvelous victory, they likely anticipate learning who he will face next.

