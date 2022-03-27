Blaydes Wants To Show Miocic Just How Much Times Have Changed

Curtis Blaydes would love nothing more than to show Stipe Miocic firsthand just how much he’s learned over the past decade.

Heading into 2014, Stipe Miocic was 4-1 in the UFC and not yet in any consideration for heavyweight GOAT status. As he prepared for his 2014 debut against Gabriel Gonzaga, one individual whom Miocic called upon to assist in his training camp was one Curtis Blaydes.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

At this point, Blaydes was yet to even make his MMA debut, which came four months after Miocic’s victory over Gonzaga. Fast forward eight years later, and Blaydes has now competed in five UFC main events, including yesterday’s UFC Columbus card where he TKO’d Chris Daukaus in the second round.

After this KO victory, Blaydes called out his old sparring partner who also happens to be the consensus heavyweight GOAT. However, the call-out wasn’t limited to just Miocic. Blaydes is also willing to face the sitting #1 contender and most recent interim champion.

“If [Miocic] willing to risk it against me and I beat him, that’s the same thing to me: a title shot for me would be the next thing after beating [Ciryl] Gane or Stipe,” Blaydes said at the UFC Columbus post-fight press conference.

Blaydes would then hearken back to the days he and Miocic trained together, where the outcome then is quite different than what “Razor” would anticipate the result to be present day.

“Yeah, we worked out together years ago back when I was not very good,” Blaydes said of his sessions with Miocic. “He destroyed me. I don’t have no awesome sparring stories. He was levels and levels above me. I helped him get ready for [Gabriel] Gonzaga. That was back in 2012. I had just begun my amateur career that year…

Stipe Miocic vs. Gabriel Gonzaga, Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“I respect him, but I believe I’m on his level. I believe I can take him down—I know I can take [Miocic] down because I did take him down. But I also believe if we get into a striking battle, I can strike with him. I’ve got the footwork. I’ve got the acumen. I believe in my coaches. I know I can hang with anybody on the feet.”

At press time, Blaydes is ranked #4 and Miocic is ranked #2. Thus, the fight does make sense from a rankings perspective.

However, Blaydes isn’t the only person to call out Miocic recently. Tai Tuivasa also called out the two-time heavyweight champ, and Jon Jones himself has teased a bout against Miocic for his anticipated heavyweight debut.

Who do you think would win in a bout between Curtis Blaydes and Stipe Miocic?