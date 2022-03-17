Brian Ortega Stuck In Mexico After Squabble With Local Police

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega is stuck in Mexico after a run-in with the cops that resulted in his license being taken from him.

Ortega last fought in the UFC Octagon at UFC 266, falling short against Alexander Volkanovski via a unanimous decision in arguably one of the best fights of 2021. A fight between him and Yair Rodriguez is reportedly in the works for later this year.

But MMA is more than likely one of the last things on Ortega’s mind at the moment. In a recent post to social media, he revealed that he was involved in some sort of undisclosed police incident this week and isn’t able to return to the U.S. after his license was taken by officers.

Brian Ortega told these corrupt cops in Mexico that wanted his money to fuck off, they took his license so now he won't be able to leave. I hope the @ufc can help him out somehow. pic.twitter.com/cfxFGPKeJi — Anthony Romero (@ARomeroXVII) March 16, 2022

“Bitch ass corrupt cops wanted my money I told them fuck you so they took my license so I won’t be able to get back home,” Ortega shared on his Instagram story.

While Ortega’s activity in the UFC has been lacking in recent years, he remains one of the top featherweights in the promotion. Before the loss to Volkanovski, he earned big wins over the likes of ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Frankie Edgar in the cage.

There is no official update on Ortega’s whereabouts and status of returning stateside, but MMA News will keep you updated with the latest developments.

What is your reaction to Brian Ortega’s situation?