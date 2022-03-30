Brown & Barberena Down For Rematch After FOTN At UFC Columbus

UFC welterweights Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena have seemingly agreed to a rematch following their back-and-forth brawl at UFC Columbus.

Barberena edged the decision on the night following a hard-fought war in the Octagon, which saw both fighters have their moments across the three rounds. A split-decision win in the end for the 32-year-old sparked boos toward him and the scorecards in the aftermath.

Brown, a clear fan favorite in his hometown, went toe-to-toe with Barberena, who initiated the fight with a call out to face the UFC veteran at his home event. Both were rewarded for taking on the fight as they played out a ‘Fight of the Night’ which saw them cash in a 50k bonus each.

Following his victory at UFC Columbus, Barberena is now on a two-fight winning streak and could be knocking on the door of the rankings. He has also faced some of the best in the division, including Colby Covington and Leon Edwards and is now able to add ‘The Immortal’ to that list.

Both fighters took to Twitter after the fight to pay their respects to one another after what was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. Brown also took the opportunity to ask politely if Barberena would be down for a rematch.

Anytime brother! Would love to do it again ✊🏽 #Respect https://t.co/UV3j6p37xg — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) March 28, 2022

“I’m not one to ask for rematches and won’t bug you about it but if you ever want to do it again I’m down brother,” Brown tweeted.

To which Barberena responded with no hesitation:

“Anytime brother! Would love to do it again #Respect“

Could the UFC be set to make a return to Columbus sometime later in the year with the rematch set to take place on that card? Or may we see the pair run it back at a much sooner date, possibly inside the UFC APEX?

Who do you think wins if Brown and Barberena rematch?