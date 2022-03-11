Bruno Silva Looks To Steal Alex Pereira’s Hype At UFC Vegas 50

UFC middleweight Bruno Silva is aiming to make a statement against the highly-touted striker Alex Pereira at UFC Vegas 50.

Silva has been deserving of some hype of his own following seven-straight wins. He hasn’t lost since 2016 and has earned UFC victories over the likes of Andrew Sanchez and Jordan Wright.

Silva is the slight underdog against Pereira at UFC Vegas 50. Pereira was one of the biggest signings by the UFC in 2021 following a decorated career in Glory Kickboxing.

Pereira passed his first test with flying colors with a debut win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268. During his UFC Vegas 50 pre-fight press conference, Silva talked about his intentions for making a name for himself against Pereira while stealing his hype.

“Absolutely, [I will steal his hype with a win], that’s one of the reasons why I took this fight,” Silva said. “According to Alex, 15 guys turned him down, and I was crazy No. 16. A lot of guys have fear. I have fear, but I’m brave, so I will fight him.” (h/t Cageside Press)

Silva went on to tease an aggressive approach to his fight with Pereira.

“There is no way to make history if you are not brave enough. So you guys are not going to see me fighting like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Damian Maia. If I have to, I will, but I’m going to look for another knockout.”

Pereira is also the only man to ever knock out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in any sport, as he’s continued to allude to during his UFC rise.

Silva could give Pereira plenty of challenges inside the Octagon. He possesses powerful striking and has showcased the ability to finish a fight with a single blow.

Silva will look to put on a show against Pereira and continue his rise in the middleweight division.

