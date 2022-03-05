Brunson: Velasquez Shouldn’t Get Jail Time Due To “Temporary Insanity”

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson gave his take on Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on an attempted murder charge earlier this week.

Velasquez faces at least 20 years in prison after he intended to shoot an alleged molester of one of his younger relatives. The incident included a high-speed chase, with Velasquez intending to shoot the molester but instead inflicting a gunshot wound to the alleged molester’s stepfather.

The shooting victim is being treated at a Bay Area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Many around the MMA community have spoken in support of Velasquez in recent days. This includes UFC President Dana White, who hinted that he feels most people in Velasquez’s position would’ve acted similarly.

In a recent Instagram post, Brunson defended Velasquez’s action and called for a minor sentence.

“No one said Cain Velasquez handled the situation legally correct,” Brunson said. “From Day 1 of being a loving father, our objective is to guide and protect our kids through life. If the accusations of a 40-year-old man molesting a 4 year old for over a year (even once) is accurate. Cain acted in temporary (temporary definition reads not permanent, even a year could be temporary when comparing to a year) insanity and should receive probation at best. No one was killed. DONT MESS WITH KIDS OR YOU GET WHAT YOU GET #FreeCainVelasquez.”

Brunson’s comments come shortly after former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently hinted that she would’ve done the same thing if not worse. In a separate Instagram post, Brunson donned a shirt in support of Velasquez and his legal situation.

But the shirt was apparently just the start of Brunson’s support of Velasquez. Shortly afterward on his Twitter page, Brunson revealed that he and the MMA community have raised $10,000 for Velasquez’s legal fees.

As a father I feel you Cain . The MMA community got your back! 10k in 2 1/2 days sent to his wife ! @cainmma 💯#FreeCainVelasquez pic.twitter.com/TRlGCr7CIf — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 4, 2022

The investigation into Velasquez and the shooting incident is ongoing. He’s scheduled to face arraignment next week and we’ll bring you the latest right here at MMA News.

