Bryce Mitchell To Tucker Carlson: My Friends Think My Life Is At Risk

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell says his political and societal views may be threatening his life.

Mitchell is coming off arguably the biggest win of his MMA career at UFC 272, earning a unanimous decision over Edson Barboza. He dominated with his grappling and overwhelmed Barboza on the ground.

In addition to his UFC successes, Mitchell has also been in the headlines for some of his controversial remarks on a variety of issues. Mitchell’s recently questioned the cause of mass shootings in the United States and has shared his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

During a recent interview with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, Mitchell explained why he feels his life may be in danger after sharing his thoughts on foreign and domestic issues. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in,” Mitchell said. “I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous.

Nobody has described the American position on Ukraine as succinctly or as wisely as UFC Fighter @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/BCMfnniKPV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 9, 2022

“That’s how worried people are about the state of their country. My friends think my life could be at risk because I’m coming out here and speaking truth. I have people saying, ‘Hey, load your guns up, be ready.’ They are worried about my health because I’m coming out and speaking the truth. That’s the type of suppression and oppression that we’re living in, brother.”

UFC 272 media day featured Mitchell discussing his views on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. He believes that should the U.S. government require him to serve overseas in a global war, Mitchell plans on resisting any military mandate or draft.

Not all of Mitchell’s views have caused controversy though. He’s also shared his plans to make a difference in his local community in Arkansas by donating a portion of each of his fight purses to help underprivileged youth and those with medical conditions.

Mitchell is expected to return to the Octagon later this year as he looks to continue to climb the featherweight division. In the meantime, Mitchell appears unafraid to make his views known on various issues, whether you agree with him or not.

