Bryce Mitchell Willing To Be Backup For UFC 273 Main Event

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready and willing to step up on short notice if needed to fill for the UFC 273 headliner.

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will make his next title defense against Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as ‘The Korean Zombie’) at UFC 273 on April 9. Mitchell recently defeated Edson Barboza in an impressive performance on the UFC 272 main card.

Mitchell has been on a roll in the featherweight division and continues to climb up the rankings. If the UFC needs a backup plan should Volkanovski or Jung pull out, Mitchell appears ready to be on-weight if needed.

Mitchell offered his services in a recent tweet to the UFC.

If Volkanovski or Zombie backs out – call me @ufc — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) March 13, 2022

“If Volkanovski or Zombie backs out – call me [UFC],” Mitchell said.

If Mitchell doesn’t end up being needed as a backup to UFC 273, he appears to have a ready opponent in Sodiq Yusuff. Following an impressive win over Alex Caceres at UFC Vegas 50 last weekend, Yusuff called out Mitchell for a fight between two rising featherweights.

Sodiq Yusuff thinks Bryce Mitchell owes him a scrap after “toying” with him on Instagram. 😬#UFCVegas50 | Full video: https://t.co/l1npsvxcWi pic.twitter.com/hJg4FQmG0e — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 13, 2022

Mitchell has won six straight fights since his time on The Ultimate Fighter Season 27. His win over Barboza came after a nearly two-year layoff due to various health issues.

Before his hiatus, Mitchell earned dominant wins over the likes of Charles Rosa and Andre Fili. Mitchell’s victory over Barboza proved that he’s a potential force in the featherweight division going forward.

Volkanovski most recently defended his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. He was originally supposed to face former champion, Max Holloway, in a trilogy this year before Holloway pulled out with an injury.

Mitchell has been the subject of conversation after speaking out on various political and societal issues. He also made an appearance on Fox News for an interview with commentator Tucker Carlson.

While Mitchell appears to be enjoying the limelight of speaking his mind on various issues, he’s looking forward to his next appearance in the Octagon. If anything happens with the UFC 273 headliner, Mitchell could have his next fight booked sooner rather than later.

Who do you want to see Bryce Mitchell fight next?