Burns: Jorge Masvidal’s Lack Of Preparation For Covington Was Weird

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is the latest to question Jorge Masvidal‘s preparation for his grudge match with Colby Covington.

Masvidal fell to Covington in their UFC 272 grudge match via a unanimous decision. He was dominated on the ground by Covington and outworked on the feet, except for a fourth-round knockdown by Masvidal.

After the fight, Masvidal said that his wrestling was “flat,” which contributed to the loss. This resulted in critics such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasting Masvidal for the comments.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Burns was asked whether or not he was surprised by how the UFC 272 main event played out.

“A little bit. I think the lack of preparation with Masvidal was weird,” Burns said. “Everyone could see that he wasn’t in there. I bet on Masvidal. I don’t like Colby so I (wanted) Masvidal to win. But Colby went there, did what he did: a lot of wrestling, a lot of—he has good pace. I don’t think he (is) the crazy “cardio king,” but he has good cardio. But not a lot of damage, not efficient ground and pound, hurting, he don’t even cut the guy. He just wrestled.”

Masvidal sounds optimistic about his fighting future and seems intent on making a triumphant return to the Octagon later in 2022. Meanwhile, Covington could be on the way to facing another former American Top Team teammate for his next outing.

Burns is slated to face up-and-coming star Khamzat Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. He defeated Stephen Thompson in his last fight at UFC 264 after losing to Kamaru Usman for the title.

Masvidal signed a new multi-fight deal ahead of UFC 272 and doesn’t plan on leaving MMA anytime soon. A rematch with Covington could happen down the line, especially after recent events, but he’ll need to get on another winning streak to get back into the title picture.

