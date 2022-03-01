Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Cain Velasquez Arrested On Charge Of Attempted Murder

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC legend Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting in Morgan Hill, California.

NBC Bay Area was the first to report the news of the shooting. The San Jose Police department sent out a tweet providing limited information about the incident. They revealed that the victim was an adult male who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and that a suspect is being held in police custody. There is no known motive at this time.

It is unclear what level of involvement Cain Velasquez had in the incident, but it was reported Tuesday by TMZ that he was booked on charges of attempted murder and that his court date is set for Wednesday.

Velasquez is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in UFC history. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion who began his career with a 9-0 record, a run that included wins over Ben Rothwell, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Brock Lesnar, with each win coming by knockout.

Velasquez was never able to remain consistently active through a prolonged stretch of time due to constant health issues. His most recent bout took place in 2019 in a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou. His last fight prior to that was a 2016 victory over Travis Browne.

Velasquez has most recently been active in the world of professional wrestling. After a brief run in the WWE ended in 2020, he returned to AAA, a Mexican Lucha Libre promotion.

MMA News will keep you updated on all the latest information on this developing story.

