Watch: Video Reportedly Captures Footage Of Velasquez Car Chase

UFC legend Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting in Morgan Hill, California, and now more details behind the charge have been revealed.

NBC Bay Area was the first to report the news of the shooting. The San Jose Police department sent out a tweet providing limited information about the incident. They revealed that the victim was an adult male who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is currently being held without bail.

Tuesday night, more information became available pertaining to Velasquez’s arrest.

Velasquez allegedly shot at a man, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, who is accused of molesting a close relative of Velasquez. The incident reportedly took place on the outskirts of San Jose, California, with Velasquez opening fire at a car carrying Goularte, his stepfather, and another passenger.

Goularte was not harmed, but his stepfather was hit by at least one bullet. He is currently hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The following video allegedly contains footage of Velasquez’s high-speed chase of Goularte.

The molestation allegations against Goularte were first reported by Velasquez’s relative last week. The incident is said to have taken place at a daycare center owned by Goularte’s mother. Goularte was charged with a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

After being arraigned Friday, the judge granted him a supervised release. Days later, Velasquez allegedly made an attempt at Goularte’s life.

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle. If convicted, he faces 20 years to life.

Velasquez is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in UFC history. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion who began his career with a 9-0 record, a run that included wins over Ben Rothwell, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Brock Lesnar, with each win coming by knockout.

Velasquez was never able to remain consistently active through a prolonged stretch of time due to constant health issues. His most recent bout took place in 2019 in a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou. His last fight prior to that was a 2016 victory over Travis Browne.

Velasquez has most recently been active in the world of professional wrestling. After a brief run in the WWE ended in 2020, he returned to AAA, a Mexican Lucha Libre promotion.

