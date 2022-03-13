Archives: Cain Velasquez: I Want Nothing More Than My Belt Back (2017)

Times were simpler for UFC great Cain Velasquez five years ago, as the following article illustrates. However, Velasquez was unable to regain the heavyweight championship after this article was published.

The following article was published on this day five years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Five Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 13, 2017, 9:23 PM]

Cain Velasquez took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that he still has a future in the UFC, and will fight for the heavyweight title sometime in the future.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez wants nothing more than a return to fighting duties, but will not step back inside the Octagon until he feels the time is right.

Velasquez is no stranger to succumbing to injuries. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion has just two appearances inside the cage in over three years, having missed out on a return to action following back surgery which saw a rematch with Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207 scrapped.

Regardless of a long list of injuries that have disrupted the heavyweight’s career over the past few years, Velasquez is confident that he can still compete with the best in the business. This time, however, the 34-year-old wants to ensure that he is in the best possible shape prior to squaring off with any opponent.

Velasquez’s message to fans was comprehensive, but is certain to dispel fears that the popular fighter has fought for the last time in the world’s premier MMA organization: