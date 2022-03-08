Cain Velasquez’s Attorney ‘Disgusted’ Following Bail Denial

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and his legal team are not happy after being denied bail by a San Jose, CA judge.

Velasquez was arrested last week after reportedly attempting to murder an alleged molester of one of his young relatives. In a high-speed chase, Velasquez shot at Harry Eugene Goularte but instead hit and wounded Goularte’s stepfather.

On Monday, Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail due to the “reckless” nature of the crimes. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle with intent.

Velasquez is scheduled to return to the courtroom on April 12.

Following the judge’s decision, Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos spoke with the media and reacted to the bail denial.

“If you believe what the DA says the motivation is — is there anybody out there who would say to a father, that this is not what you should do?” Geragos said. “A father who was not consulted when they released a perpetrator back into the public with $0 bail, yet they are holding Cain on no bail?

“This is why people are disgusted, and rightfully so, with the criminal justice system.” (h/t Fox 40)

A group of supporters of Velasquez made their voices heard outside of the San Jose courthouse. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey are among a slew of MMA personalities who have spoken out in defense of Velasquez and his actions.

Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

