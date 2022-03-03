Cain Velasquez Faces 20 Years To Life In Prison For DA Charges

If found guilty, Cain Velasquez will serve 20 years to life in prison on charges the District Attorney is filing against him.

On Monday, Velasquez was arrested by Morgan Hill Police in San Jose, California for the alleged shooting of a 63-year-old male.

Reportedly, Velasquez intended to shoot 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, who is accused of molesting an underage relative of Velasquez.

Mugshot of Harry Eugene Goularte

It is also reported that Goularte was arrested for lewd acts against a 4-year-old child, but was released from police custody after his arraignment on February 25.

Prosecutors say Velasquez participated in a high-speed chase that went on for 11 miles. It resulted in a non-fatal shooting, where a single shot caught one person in the car.

The alleged victim, a relative of Goularte, is currently in the hospital expected to make a recovery.

The Charges Against Velasquez

The DA has filed multiple charges against Velazquez including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Regarding the charges against Velasquez, District Attorney Jeff Rosa made this statement at a press release:

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” district attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release announcing the charges. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Cain Velasquez is currently awaiting arraignment, which was originally scheduled for today but pushed back to next week.

Cain Velasquez and His Family

The UFC witnessed a lot of greatness from Cain Velasquez. He was a two-time heavyweight champion and suffered only three losses in his 17 fights with the promotion.

He parted ways with the UFC after a loss to the current Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou back in 2019. Now, he is a professional wrestler in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide after a brief stint in the WWE.

