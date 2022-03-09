Judge Presiding Over Cain Velasquez Case Concerned For Their Safety

One of the judges working on the Cain Velasquez attempted murder case has requested extra security in light of recent alleged threats.

The former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was arrested last week after allegedly attempting to murder a suspected child predator, Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested one of Velasquez’s young relatives. Velasquez ended up allegedly shooting Goularte’s stepfather instead of Goularte during a high-speed chase near San Jose, CA.

Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges. He is being held at a Bay Area jail after a judge denied bail to Velasquez, prompting quite the response from Velasquez’s legal team.

In a recent interview with NBC Bay Area, former sheriff’s lieutenant Mark Garcia addressed the reasoning behind one of the judges being concerned for their safety.

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” Garcia said. “You look at each and every case and you also do a threat assessment. And you come up with an idea and the tools necessary to provide them safety.”

The identity of the judge hasn’t been disclosed and extra patrols are expected to be utilized around the judge’s home in the coming weeks during the Velasquez investigation.

Velasquez last competed in the UFC back in 2019, suffering a first-round knockout to Francis Ngannou. Many current and former UFC fighters, including Ronda Rousey and Derek Brunson, have spoken out in favor of Velasquez and his alleged actions.

What are your thoughts on the Cain Velasquez situation?