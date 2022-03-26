Candace Owens Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov For Covington Comments

Political commentator Candace Owens has criticized Khabib Nurmagomedov for his calls for the UFC to cancel Colby Covington.

Covington and Jorge Masvidal were involved in an alleged altercation outside a Miami restaurant earlier this week. Covington has pressed charges against Masvidal for assaulting him and Masvidal could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Masvidal has since pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters have made their opinions known on the Covington/Masvidal controversy. Nurmagomedov has called for fighters to boycott Covington after Covington made remarks about Masvidal’s ex romantic partner and his kids.

After seeing Nurmagomedov’s statement regarding Covington, Owens ripped into him in a tweet.

Right? This is so embarrassing. Calling for a boycott. 😂😂 He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA.

MMA is a man’s sport. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 25, 2022

“Right? This is so embarrassing. Calling for a boycott,” Owens said of Nurmagomedov. “He better go buy a pussy hat and join the NBA. MMA is a man’s sport.”

This isn’t the first time that Owens has been connected with the UFC. She has had Covington as a guest on The Candace Owens Show and recently spoken in favor of UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell.

Nurmagomedov was involved in a heated buildup with Conor McGregor ahead of their fight at UFC 229 and things often got personal. Even after their bout, McGregor continued to make comments on social media about Nurmagomedov’s wife and the Dagestan nation as a whole.

Nurmagomedov has yet to respond to Owens.

Do you agree with Candace Owens about her take on Khabib’s boycott request?