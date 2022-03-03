Álvarez Refuses To Rule Out Fighting Usman: “Maybe, Why Not?”

Canelo Álvarez seems open to the possibility of one day fighting UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Both fighters are arguably the #1 pound-for-pound best in their respective sports and a potential crossover between the two could see them bring in colossal pay-per-view figures. Usman previously proposed the idea when discussing his boxing ability and wanting to showcase why he’s the best in the world.

Now, it appears Canelo’s certainly interested in what the fight would look like one day, as he was asked on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani whether he would entertain the fight.

“Payday,” joked Canelo. “That’s the payday I know. Maybe, why not, you never say no, right?”

However, it appears for now at least that Canelo remains tunnel-visioned on cementing his legacy amongst the greatest to grace the sport of boxing ahead of his fight against Dmitry Bivol.

“It’s not really on my mind. I want a really good legacy for my career then we can talk about other things right later.”

The 31-year-old’s aiming to retire by 37, meaning there’s still plenty of time for a crossover to occur. It still remains possible that we may see him take on Usman before then should the proposal for the super fight come his way.

With both fighters in the primes of their career, now would be the time to make it happen. Usman appears to be becoming less interested in defending his UFC welterweight title with every fight having previously spoken about his interest in fighting for the light heavyweight title.

One roadblock in the way of making the super fight happen would be Dana White‘s stance on his #1 pound-for-pound fighting Canelo. Back in November, Usman again spoke of his interest in the fight. In response, White said “He doesn’t want to fight Canelo,” with the UFC president indirectly hinting at the boxing ability of Canelo being superior.

Would you be interested in seeing Usman taking on Canelo in a boxing match?