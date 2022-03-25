Casey O’Neill Vs. Jessica Eye Targeted For UFC 276 Card In July

A UFC women’s flyweight matchup between veteran Jessica Eye and rising contender Casey O’Neill is reportedly in the works for UFC 276.

News of the targeted Eye vs. O’Neill matchup was first reported by ESPN.

O’Neill is undefeated in her young MMA career and has earned four-straight wins in the UFC. She won her UFC debut over Shane Dobson in Feb. 2021 and has had a meteoric rise into the flyweight rankings.

O’Neill most recently earned a split decision win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271. Before that, she earned back-to-back finishes over Antonina Shevchenko and Lara Procopio.

Eye will make her return to the Octagon after a prolonged absence from competition. She had fights canceled against Andrea Lee and Manon Fiorot due to various health issues.

Eye challenged for the UFC flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238, losing via second-round knockout. She rebounded with a win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 245 but has lost three straight since.

Following her win over Modafferi, O’Neill used her post-fight interview to verbally confront a booing crowd in Houston. She promised to be a “bad guy” going forward in her UFC career, which may potentially help her brand.

UFC 276 will be the featured pay-per-view of UFC’s International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas. The card doesn’t currently have a headliner, but some rumors have tabbed a welterweight title matchup between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards as the featured bout.

O’Neill vs. Eye won’t be the only high-stakes flyweight matchup on the card. Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will make her 125-pound debut against former title challenger Lauren Murphy.

