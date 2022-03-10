Cejudo: If UFC Won’t Give Me Volkanovski, Then Give Me Holloway

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has made yet another callout after having missed out on a title shot at UFC 273.

This time, Cejudo has chosen to call out Max Holloway instead of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as he plans to return at 145lbs looking to become a three-division UFC champion. The first in history to do so.

‘Triple C’ had previously called out the UFC featherweight champion following Holloway’s withdrawal from his title shot due to an injury. Ultimately, Cejudo’s callout was ignored as Chan Sung Jung stepped up to replace Holloway at UFC 273, which goes down next month.

Dana White stated Cejudo’s callout of Volkanovski ahead of UFC 272 was “not how it works” when the 35-year-old was looking to return with an instant title shot. The UFC president was adamant that the former UFC double champion was retired and would not be able to jump back in at any weight class to take on a titleholder.

Cejudo On Holloway: “I Know I Can Beat Him”

Image Credit: Getty Images

It appears now that Cejudo has accepted White’s stance and is looking to earn his title shot with a win in the featherweight division first. The man Cejudo wants to return against? Max Holloway (h/t MiddleEasy).

“If I do end up coming back, give me Max Holloway,” Cejudo said in an interview with The Underground. “If they’re not going to give me Alexander the average for a belt, then give me Holloway. If they want me to fight somebody to get into that title fight, then give me Holloway. I know I can beat him. Then, I get Alexander the average, but I want to get compensated for that.”

With a win over the former UFC featherweight champion, Cejudo is envisioning a title shot as Holloway’s only recent defeats in the weight class has come to the champion Volkanovski.

“I’m curious to see what Holloway wants to say about that fight. I respect Holloway, but I also know he’s very beatable, but also he’s very dangerous too. That’s the same reason why I like it. I do believe that Max Holloway would take me serious, but I think he would fight me more so than what Alexander Volkanovski would. That’s the route that I would want to go,” said Cejudo.

Do you see Cejudo returning at featherweight and facing Holloway?