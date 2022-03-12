Cejudo Says He’d Stop McGregor In Training Critique, Mac Hits Back

Former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor‘s striking that he showed off in a recent social media post.

Cejudo and McGregor have bickered back and forth on social media on and off for months. While Cejudo remains a retired UFC fighter, he remains active on social media and is also a commentator for Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s Eagle FC promotion.

Cejudo is never afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his UFC colleagues, including former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former opponent Dominick Cruz.

Despite being known mostly for his elite grappling during his time in the Octagon, the Olympic wrestler isn’t impressed with McGregor’s boxing. In a recent tweet, he criticized McGregor for his technique when hitting pads.

The same reason why you let people chew that front leg @thenotoriousmma is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155? @danawhite #therealhistorymaker https://t.co/BX2Ni47R8x — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

“The same reason why you let people chew that front leg [Conor McGregor] is the same reason why I would stop you,” Cejudo said. “What do you say I make my comeback at 155?“

McGregor, who has had his fair share of social media back-and-forths with his rivals, quickly hit back at Cejudo in a reply.

Shut up U Little fart — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

“Shut up u little fart,” McGregor replied.

Cejudo had hinted at a UFC comeback against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski before UFC president Dana White booked ‘The Korean Zombie’ for UFC 273. He hasn’t fought since he retired following UFC 249 in 2020.

McGregor is preparing for a UFC comeback later this year after snapping his leg in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While Cejudo is unafraid of McGregor, the Irishman is the more likely of the two to return to competition in 2022.

What do you make of the Henry Cejudo/Conor McGregor Twitter beef?